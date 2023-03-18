CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Up 6.6%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 119,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 163,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
CION Investment Trading Down 5.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $528.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in CION Investment by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 108,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 261,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
