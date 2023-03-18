CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Up 6.6%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 119,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 163,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $528.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in CION Investment by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 108,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 261,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

