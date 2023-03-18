Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $5.96 on Thursday, reaching $104.91. 7,773,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

