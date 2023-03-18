CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 55,725 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,725 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in AT&T by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

