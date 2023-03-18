CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329,981 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

