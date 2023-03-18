Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $246.91. 284,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.92 and its 200 day moving average is $218.68. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 263.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 102.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

