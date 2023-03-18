Christopher Day Sells 2,420 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 786,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,868. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

