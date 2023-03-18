Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Sue Bailey Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) insider Sue Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.70 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,520.00 ($25,680.00).

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.28.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chorus’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

