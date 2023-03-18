Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,080.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,844.79.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $16.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,608.84. 329,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,571.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,540.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.