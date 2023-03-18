Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Critical Analysis

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 29.27% N/A N/A Virginia National Bankshares 33.30% 17.31% 1.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Virginia National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $16.10 million 2.24 $4.71 million $1.77 7.62 Virginia National Bankshares $64.40 million 3.03 $23.44 million $4.38 8.35

Risk and Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Virginia National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services. The company was founded on December 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

