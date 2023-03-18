China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Shares Up 3.8%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGHLY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC raised shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

