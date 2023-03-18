Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $840.05 million and $78.60 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,718,673,350 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

