Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.
Children’s Place stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 1,634,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
