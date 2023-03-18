Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.4 %

Children’s Place stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 1,634,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

About Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

