Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS.

PLCE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. Children’s Place has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $20,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

