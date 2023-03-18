Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place Price Performance

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $38.05 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. State of Wyoming grew its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Children’s Place Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

