Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 1,634,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,260. The stock has a market cap of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Children’s Place

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

