Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Children’s Place Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 1,634,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,260. The stock has a market cap of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
