Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Bonnie R. Brooks Sells 69,600 Shares

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $5.85. 5,926,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,321. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.