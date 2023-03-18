Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Bonnie R. Brooks Sells 69,600 Shares

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Chico’s FAS Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $5.85. 5,926,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,321. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
