Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 795 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

