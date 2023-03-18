Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) SVP Sells $69,660.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.43. 271,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,923. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

