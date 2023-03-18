CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Down 1.9%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 14,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 154,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

CHAR Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.61.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar; Cleanfyre, a solid bio fuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.