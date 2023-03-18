Chan W. Lee Sells 9,430 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $724,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 786,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $109.17.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ambarella by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,092,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ambarella by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

