Chain (XCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.88 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $116.88 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

