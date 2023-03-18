Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Century Communities worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 535,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Century Communities’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

