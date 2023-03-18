Celo Dollar Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.72 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00369466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.20 or 0.26854095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,541,726 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

