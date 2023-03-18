Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.71.

Cellectis stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 74,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $104.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 21.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

