Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Natixis increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after buying an additional 1,535,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,633,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 634,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

