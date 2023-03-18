Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.
Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90.
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
