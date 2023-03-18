Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after acquiring an additional 174,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $216.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.87 and its 200-day moving average is $221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

