Casper Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $398.00 million and $6.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,575,812,125 coins and its circulating supply is 10,833,348,276 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,574,607,742 with 10,832,221,141 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03822094 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,027,523.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

