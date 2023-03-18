Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $205.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $15,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

