Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.