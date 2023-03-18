Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.47.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.