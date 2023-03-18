Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.91.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

