Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $383.77 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.35 billion and approximately $383.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.85 or 0.06596084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00064042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,229,920 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

