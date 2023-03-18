Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $387.38 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and approximately $387.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.37 or 0.06536835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00063248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,336,244 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.