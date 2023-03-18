Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.88

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.88 and traded as high as C$37.21. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.97, with a volume of 505,246 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.89%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

