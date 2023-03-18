Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 83,818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,818 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 180,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 133,287 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 942,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 223,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

