Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 164483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.70.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

About Calfrac Well Services

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

