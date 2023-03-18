Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cadiz Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,554. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.70. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 3,675,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth $30,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

