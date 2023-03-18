Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $5,822,100.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CDNS stock opened at $206.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

