Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.8 %
BLDR stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Builders FirstSource
