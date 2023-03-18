Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Up 0.5%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.15. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.52.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.