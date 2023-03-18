Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $249.50

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of FLT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.56. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,367,000. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,825,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,825,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after buying an additional 226,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

