Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$51.75

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.
CPX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
TSE:CPX opened at C$40.87 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$40.21 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
