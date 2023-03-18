Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT at $8.56

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.62. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.