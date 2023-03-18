Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.25

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.25 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 73.60 ($0.90). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 73.20 ($0.89), with a volume of 2,593,031 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BREE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.98) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.12) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 79 ($0.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.33. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Carol Hui purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,306.52). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,672.15). 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

