Braintrust (BTRST) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003122 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $69.12 million and $789,996.83 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00370538 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.94 or 0.26932014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.