Brady (NYSE:BRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Brady

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

