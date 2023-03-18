BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More

