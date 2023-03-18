BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.67 and last traded at C$21.65. 27,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 24,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.39.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.61.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.