BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading 10.8% Higher

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) traded up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $87.01. 3,364,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,780,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.51.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

