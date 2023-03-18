Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 223 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $93.00. 17,693,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,143. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

