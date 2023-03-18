Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80. 1 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

